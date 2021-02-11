'Committed to Democratic Values Including Freedom of Expression': US on Twitter Row in India

US has reiterated its commitment to supporting democratic values including freedom of expression while commenting on Twitter blocking nearly 500 accounts after receiving orders from the Indian government.

"What I would say generally, is that around the world, we are committed to supporting democratic values including freedom of expression. I think when it comes to Twitter's policies we would have to refer you to Twitter itself," US Department of State spokesperson Ned Price said while responding on the situation, ANI reported.

Twitter on Wednesday informed that it has taken multiple actions, including permanent suspension of over 500 accounts for clear violations of Twitter's rules.

India has ordered Twitter to remove more than 1,100 accounts and posts that it alleges are spreading misinformation about the widespread protests by Indian farmers against new agricultural laws.

The government said that its "patience is running out" over refusal of the company to follow the earlier notice given under Section 69A of the IT Act. It may arrest the company’s top executives in India stating that its list of accounts sought to be censured over “inflammatory content” was not negotiable.

"Separate to our enforcement under the Twitter Rules, over the course of the last 10 days, Twitter has been served with several separate blocking orders by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act," Twitter said in a statement.

"We took a range of enforcement actions -- including permanent suspension in certain cases -- against more than 500 accounts escalated across all Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology orders for clear violations of Twitter''s Rules," the statement added.