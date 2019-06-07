'Committed to Efforts for Peace': Pakistan Foreign Minister Qureshi Writes to Jaishankar, Offers Talks
Qureshi wrote the letter to Jaishankar to congratulate him for taking over as the External Affairs Minister.
File photo of Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. (Reuters Image)
Islamabad: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in a letter to his new Indian counterpart S Jaishankar on Friday said that Islamabad wants talks with New Delhi on "all important matters" and remains committed to efforts for establishing peace in the region.
Former foreign secretary Jaishankar assumed charge as the External Affairs Minister on May 30.
Qureshi told Jaishankar in the letter that "Islamabad wants talks with New Delhi on all important matters and remains committed to efforts for establishing peace in the region," the Dawn newspaper reported quoting diplomatic sources.
Tensions between the two countries worsened after the Pulwama terror attack and both the countries were almost on the brink of a war after
India's military planes struck a terrorist training camp in Pakistan's Balakot on February 26 and Pakistan carried out a counter-offensive the next day.
Breaking the ice in bilateral ties, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on May 26 spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on phone and expressed his desire to work together for peace and prosperity in the region.
Modi on his part called for creating trust and an environment free of violence and terrorism for fostering peace and prosperity in the region.
India has rejected Pakistan's offer of talks, maintaining that terror and talks cannot go together.
