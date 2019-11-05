Committee Headed by Chief Secy in Kerala to Ensure Justice & Early Disposal of POCSO Cases

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has decided to set up a committee under the chief secretary to look into cases of abuse under the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The committee, to be formed by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, would try to ensure efficient handling of the cases and their disposal at the earliest.

The secretaries of departments of home, education, health, social justice, law and SC/ST development will be made members of the panel that would have to submit a report to the government every two months.

Vijayan said counselling facilities should be made available for children in all schools and they should be encouraged to speak about any assault even if that has happened at their homes. Counsellors would be trained and sensitised on the law, he added.

Awareness should be created among parents to avoid any form of violence towards their wards and teachers should talk to them in this regard. The education department would be in charge of this. Also, child welfare officers in every police station must stay in regular contact with schools in their areas.

The CM further said proper sex education should be included in the school curriculum, while directing the authorities to ensure that no form of alcohol and narcotic substances is available anywhere near schools across the state.

He is also said to be keen on strengthening the cyber forensic laboratory to prevent crimes against children. Meanwhile, Vijayan asked the social justice department and police to provide protection to women who stay on their own.

