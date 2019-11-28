Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Communal Tension a Thing of Past in Gujarat, Says CM Vijay Rupani

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani also said that Gujarat's crime detection rate was better than other states and thanked the police force for maintaining law and order.

PTI

Updated:November 28, 2019, 4:10 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Communal Tension a Thing of Past in Gujarat, Says CM Vijay Rupani
File photo of Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani (Image: PTI)

Ahmedabad: Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Thursday said communal tension has become a thing of the past in the state.

Rupani also said that Gujarat's crime detection rate was better than other states and thanked the police force for maintaining law and order.

He was speaking at a function organised for awarding the 'President's Police Medal' and 'police medals' to 168 personnel, including former director general of police P P Pandey.

"Gujarat Police's reputation is known across the country. Our crime detection rate is also better than other states. Gujarat has developed because we were able to maintain law and order," the chief minister said.

"Communal tension in Gujarat is a thing of the past and anti-social elements cannot dare to raise their head now," Rupani added.

After the Godhra train burning incident of February 27, 2002, Gujarat witnessed the worst communal riots in the state's history in which over 1,000 people, mostly belonging to the minority community, were killed.

He was accompanied by Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja, Director General of Police Shivanand Jha and Chief Secretary J N Singh.

Out of 168 police personnel felicitated at the event, 18 received the 'President's police medal' and 150 got the 'police medal', Jadeja said.

While the medals were announced by the Centre during the Independence Day and Republic Day celebrations between 2014 and 2019, they were awarded to police personnel on Thursday, he added.

Former DGP Pandey was the first to receive the President's police medal at the event. Pandey was arrested in 2013 for the alleged fake encounter of Ishrat Jahan, and was later made DGP in-charge of the state after he came out on bail in 2015.

The senior police officer stepped down following a PIL filed in the Supreme Court. He was later discharged from the case by a special CBI court.

Other senior officers who were felicitated included retired IPS officer Mohan Jha, serving IPS officers Vikas Sahay, Amit Vishwakarma, Rajiv Ranjan Bhagat and Brajesh Kumar Jha among others.

Medals were also awarded to constables, sub-inspectors, inspectors and deputy superintendents of police.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram