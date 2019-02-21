English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Commuter Jumps on Tracks, Disrupts Metro Services in Delhi
The rescued commuter suffered injuries after the jump and was taken to the nearest hospital by DMRC officials, causing the Delhi Metro's Red Line to briefly leave passengers stranded
Image for representation (Image: PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: A commuter Thursday morning jumped on tracks of the Red Line, leading to disruption of services between Shahdara and Dilshad Garden stations, officials said.
"The injured person was taken off the track and sent to the nearest hospital. We don't know about his condition as of now," a DMRC official said.
Services between Shahdara and Dilshad Garden stations were briefly disrupted due to the incident.
"Normal services have been restored," he said, adding, the police is investigating the case.
Further details are awaited.
"The injured person was taken off the track and sent to the nearest hospital. We don't know about his condition as of now," a DMRC official said.
Services between Shahdara and Dilshad Garden stations were briefly disrupted due to the incident.
"Normal services have been restored," he said, adding, the police is investigating the case.
Further details are awaited.
| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
-
Tuesday 19 February , 2019
Who Qualifies as a "Martyr" in the Wake of the Recent Pulwama Attacks?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Tuesday 19 February , 2019
Rafale Jets Display Air Prowess During Aero India Rehearsals in Bengaluru
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Tuesday 19 February , 2019 Who Qualifies as a "Martyr" in the Wake of the Recent Pulwama Attacks?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Tuesday 19 February , 2019 Rafale Jets Display Air Prowess During Aero India Rehearsals in Bengaluru
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Gully Boy Faces Major Drop As It Inches Closer to Rs 100 Cr Mark, Uri on 'Miraculous Run'
- Australian With 'Kundigraber' Surname Gets a Friendly Advice from Kerala Man
- Man Kills Woman in Chennai After Spat Over Chicken Biryani
- Don’t Date Your First Hero: Kareena Kapoor’s Advice to Sara Ali Khan
- Xiaomi Mi 9 With Snapdragon 855, Triple-Cameras, And Upto 12GB RAM Announced
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results