1-min read

Commuter Jumps on Tracks, Disrupts Metro Services in Delhi

The rescued commuter suffered injuries after the jump and was taken to the nearest hospital by DMRC officials, causing the Delhi Metro's Red Line to briefly leave passengers stranded

PTI

Updated:February 21, 2019, 10:47 AM IST
Image for representation (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: A commuter Thursday morning jumped on tracks of the Red Line, leading to disruption of services between Shahdara and Dilshad Garden stations, officials said.

"The injured person was taken off the track and sent to the nearest hospital. We don't know about his condition as of now," a DMRC official said.

Services between Shahdara and Dilshad Garden stations were briefly disrupted due to the incident.

"Normal services have been restored," he said, adding, the police is investigating the case.

Further details are awaited.
| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
