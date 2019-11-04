Take the pledge to vote

Commuters in Delhi Face Long Wait for App Cabs as Odd-even Scheme Kicks in

Some commuters also complained that despite booking rides, cabs did not turn up.

PTI

Updated:November 4, 2019, 10:40 PM IST
Commuters in Delhi Face Long Wait for App Cabs as Odd-even Scheme Kicks in
Representative image

New Delhi: People struggled to book cabs to reach their destinations on Monday as the waiting time to find a vehicle increased due to the implementation of the odd-even road rationing scheme in the national capital.

Some commuters also complained that despite booking rides, cabs did not turn up.

The 12-day odd-even road rationing scheme, aimed at combating air pollution in the city, came into force on Monday.

Shashi Goswami, 65, who planned her journey from Dwarka to Faridabad, said it took her around 40 minutes to book a cab, probably due to high demand.

"Despite the time taken by the cab, I support this move of the government and there was no surcharge on Monday," she said.

A spokesperson of Uber said it "is doing everything possible to help ensure that movement around the city is easy during this time. We have initiated a proactive driver partner campaign in Delhi-NCR urging them to offer pledges of support and come out on the roads to ensure maximum rider convenience. So far, Uber has already received more than 14,000 pledges from our driver partners".

Another commuter Nitish Sharma (26), who works at an MNC in Noida, said, "I have an odd-numbered car. I wanted to go to Janakpuri and booked a cab, but even after repeated efforts, the cab did not turn up and finally I opted for Metro."

Taranjeet Singh, a businessman, also had to wait for his cab. He, however, hailed the Delhi government's move, saying the odd-even rules should be applied for 10 days every month.

Singh (41), who came to Connaught Place, said, "Though I am in favour of this move, at the same time, I think it will not help in bringing down the pollution level in Delhi. It will only reduce the number of vehicles on road."

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that Ola and Uber have assured the government of not resorting to surge-pricing.

The chief minister, who termed the first day of odd-even as "successful", also warned auto-rickshaw drivers of strict action if they indulged in over-charging.

