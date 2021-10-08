Commuters Will Soon be Able to Enter, Exit Delhi Metro Using Smartphones. Here's How

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation(DMRC) has augmented the exercise of implementing the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC). For this, the corporation is upgrading the Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) gates. Post the implementation of NCMC, passengers will be able to enter and exit the metro using their smartphones. This scheme has been rolled out under the "One Nation One Card" initiative of PM Narendra Modi.

To make this happen, the Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) gates installed at metro stations are being upgraded in a phased manner.

The DMRC, in a bid to fast track the process, has also started purchasing new AFC gates for Phase IV stations and is upgrading thousands of AFC gates at stations in the existing Metro corridors (Phase I, Phase II and Phase III Metro lines).

Post the implementation of NCMC, it would be much more convenient for lakhs of daily commuters of the Delhi Metro as they can simply pay the fare from their mobile.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation will shell out INR 411.61 crore for this scheme. DMRC also claims that post the up-gradation of the software at AFC gates installed at stations, NCMC will be implemented on 8 corridors simultaneously.

Following this, passengers will be able to travel in Delhi Metro by paying the fare via RuPay debit card and mobile QR card. Recently, DMRC also commissioned 12 additional escalators at several metro stations of phases 1 and 2. At present, the Delhi metro has 1140 escalators.

