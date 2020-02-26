Take the pledge to vote

Govt to Pay Rs 2 Lakh Compensation to Families of Those Killed in Delhi Violence, Says Official

At least 24 fatalities have been reported in the violence over the last few days, 22 at GTB Hospital and two at LNJP Hospital.

PTI

Updated:February 26, 2020, 8:38 PM IST
People leave their houses during clashes over the new citizenship law at Khajauri Khas area of North-East Delhi on Wednesday. (PTI)

New Delhi: A compensation of Rs 2 lakh will be paid to the next of kin of the people who have died in the communal violence over the amended citizenship law in northeast Delhi, senior officials said on Wednesday.

"A compensation of Rs 2 lakh will be paid to the next of kin of the people who have died in the communal violence. Persons who have been seriously injured will be given a relief amount of Rs 50,000," a senior official told PTI.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited the violence-hit northeast Delhi on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal said his government would give a compensation of Rs 1 crore to the family of Head Constable Ratan Lal who was killed in the violence.

