IRCTC's Tejas Express to Offer Free Insurance and Compensation for Any Delays to Passengers
This latest offer is in addition to the Rs 25-lakh free insurance that has been given to passengers of the train, which will be the IRCTC's first.
File photo of Tejas Express.
New Delhi: Passengers of IRCTC's Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express will be compensated in case of delays, the Railway subsidiary said on Tuesday.
An amount of Rs 100 will be paid in case the delay is for over an hour and Rs 250 for delays for over two hours, it said. This latest offer is in addition to the Rs 25-lakh free insurance that has been given to passengers of the train, which will be the IRCTC's first.
This travel insurance also includes coverage of Rs 1 lakh against household theft and robbery during travel period of the passengers. The train will be flagged off on October 4.
