Competing With Tharoor? Adhir Ranjan’s Bizarre Tweet on Chidambaram Leaves Netizens Confused

New Delhi: Hours after former finance minister P Chidambaram got bail from the Supreme Court in the INX Media corruption case, his party colleague Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury sent out a bizarre tweet that had netizens scratching their heads for an explanation.

"Enlargement of @PChidambaram_INji has eloquently proved that at the end of the day truth prevails upon, he is irresistible (sic)," Chowdhury tweeted on Tuesday, drawing hilarious responses from Twitter users.

The confusing tweet had people coming up with their own explanation. While some said it gave a “whole new meaning” to the news, others wondered if somebody else was tweeting on behalf of the five-term MP from West Bengal.

With that one typo 'enlargement', this tweet now has a whole new meaning. 😂😂 — An Open Letter (@AnOpenLetter001) October 22, 2019

Itni English to Shashi ji ko bhi nahi aati — Sunderdeep Singh (@SSunderdeep) October 22, 2019

Who is tweeting on this one’s behalf? https://t.co/ooYUYJ2chj — Rohini Singh (@rohini_sgh) October 22, 2019

Google translate gone wrong. Horribly wrong. — nihal mohammed (@theNihalMohd) October 22, 2019

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is also known to use complex words in his tweets, often leading his followers to reach for the dictionary.

Chidambaram was arrested in connection with the graft case on August 21 by the CBI, which has recently chargesheeted him and others, including his son Karti and some bureaucrats, for causing loss to the exchequer by allegedly committing offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Indian Penal Code. The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted him bail in the case.

