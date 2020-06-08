Complaint Against Maha Hospital For Releasing Man's Body Before Test Result, Report Turns out Positive

A criminal offence was registered against officials of a hospital in Vasai in Palghar district for releasing the body of a man before the result of his coronavirus test arrived, police said on Monday.







The man was cremated in Arnala and some 500 people attended the funeral, and his report returned positive the next day, an official said.







"The body of the 55-year-old man was handed over to his family on June 5 though his COVID-19 test result had not come in by then. His sample tested positive the next day. Some 50 people who attended the funeral have been quarantined. Contact tracing of others is underway," he said.







A case under section 188 and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of IPC has been registered against hospital authorities, while health officials are carrying out a parallel probe, he said.