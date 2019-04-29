Take the pledge to vote

Complaint Filed Against Arvind Kejriwal's Wife for Possessing 'Two Voter IDs'

Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita has one identity card from Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad parliamentary constituency, the another is from Chandni Chowk, alleged BJP spokesperson.

PTI

Updated:April 29, 2019, 6:50 PM IST
Complaint Filed Against Arvind Kejriwal's Wife for Possessing 'Two Voter IDs'
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with his wife Sunita Kejriwal (Getty images)
New Delhi: Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khuranna Monday filed a complaint against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal before a Delhi court for allegedly having two voter identity cards.

While one identity card is from Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad parliamentary constituency, the another is from Chandni Chowk, Khuranna alleged in his petition. The complainant alleged, "In complete disregard to the electoral processes and norms and in order to wrongfully give advantage to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), in which her husband is the national convener, the accused is deliberately and intentionally maintaining her name in the electoral roll at two different places."

Khuranna has sought directions to the Delhi police to investigate offences under sections 17 and 31 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, besides other sections.

Section 17 of the RPA provides that no person is entitled to be enrolled as a voter in more than one constituency and its violation is a criminal offence punishable with maximum one year imprisonment.

Section 31 of the Act makes false declaration in the matter of inclusion or exclusion of voter rolls punishable with up to one year in prison.
