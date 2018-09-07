Complaint Filed Against Girish Karnad for Wearing 'Me Too Urban Naxal' Placard

A complaint was filed against renowned writer and playwright Girish Karnad on Friday for wearing a placard around his neck that read ‘Me too urban Naxal’ during an event to mark the death anniversary of journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh.A city-based high court lawyer requested police officers to register an FIR against Karnad, investigate his connection with Naxalism and interrogate him in connection with Bhima-Koregaon violence.“By posting such a title on his body, he has tried to promote and propagate violent and criminal activities of Naxals,” said NP Amruthesh, Gauri Lankesh murder case defence lawyer.He further asked Vidhana Soudha police officers to find out other people working as “accomplices or supporters” of Karnad, such as Prakash Rai, Swami Agnivesh, Jignesh Mewani and Kanhaiya Kumar, who are also accused in Bhima-Koregaon violence.Karnad and other activists had participated in an event outside Lankesh’s residence to mark her death anniversary on Wednesday. Participants also protested against the recent arrests of five activists from different cities on the grounds that they were ‘urban Naxals’.NP Amruthesh attached a picture of Girish Karnad at the protest along with his complaintThe other people mentioned in the complaint had also participated in the event.