Complaints of Crimes Against Women Up by 30% in 2022, Most Under Emotional Abuse: Report

The National Commission for Women (NCW) reportedly received Over 6,500 complaints under the ‘protection of women against domestic violence’ in 2022. Overall, it reportedly received nearly 31,000 complaints of crimes committed against women.

According to a report by Times of India, there was a 30% rise in total complaints received by the NCW from around 23,700 in 2021 to 30,800 cases in 2022.

According to NCW data accessed by PTI, Of the total 30,957 complaints, a maximum of 9,710 complaints were related to the right to live with dignity that takes into account the emotional abuse of women, followed by those related to domestic violence at 6,970 and dowry harassment at 4,600.

About 54.5% - 16,872 of the complaints were received from the most populous state of Uttar Pradesh. Delhi recorded 3,004 complaints – about 10%, followed by Maharashtra with 1,381 complaints – 5%, Bihar with 1,368 and Haryana with 1,362 complaints.

The total number of complaints received by the NCW in 2022 is also reportedly the highest it has received since 2014, when the women’s panel received 33,906 complaints.

Speaking to TOI, NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma said, “While NCW conducts awareness programmes besides redressal of complaints, there is need for a nationwide outreach by stakeholders across states in campaign mode to talk about the issue and create awareness.”

As many as 2,523 complaints were received under the offence of outraging the modesty of women or molestation, 1,701 of the complaints were related to rape and attempt to rape, 1,623 were in connection with police apathy against women and 924 complaints were related to cyber crimes, reports PTI.

