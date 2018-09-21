Complaints Sent to Vigilance Officers in Haryana Gather Dust, Hinder Khattar's Campaign Against Corruption

The Manohar Lal Khattar government in Haryana, which claims to have zero-tolerance towards corruption, was left red-faced after a recent letter accused vigilance officers in the state of inaction.Taking note of the inaction, the additional chief secretary, vigilance department, has summoned chief vigilance officers for a meeting on September 26 in Chandigarh.“Vigilance department has been sending some complaints/source report to your department for enquiry/comments. In spite of repeated reminders no replies have been received,” read the letter from additional chief secretary.With an aim to reign-in corruption, the state government had appointed chief vigilance officers (CVOs) in every department. However, these CVOs have been accused of inaction as cases sent to them have been piling up for quite some time.The letter further asked the administrative secretaries to direct the chief vigilance officer of respective departments to attend a meeting on the date mentioned in the letter and come with the “latest position of the cases of their departments”.A list of 211 pending complaints related to 25 departments is also appended along with the letter.The maximum complaints, 31, pertain to the development and panchayat department. This was followed by 25 complaints in the town and country planning department. In addition, urban local bodies department and co-operative departments have 24 and 15 complaints pending, respectively.