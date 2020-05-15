INDIA

Complete Lockdown in Aurangabad City Till Sunday, Discarding Odd-Even Formula

File photo of empty streets of Aurangabad (Photo Credit: PTI)

Aurangabad had earlier adopted odd-even formula, under which shops remained closed on odd days and open for few hours on even days.

  Last Updated: May 15, 2020, 5:23 PM IST
There would be a complete lockdown in Aurangabad city till May 17 in view of the rising number of coronavirus cases, a senior official said on Friday.

Earlier, the city had adopted odd-even formula, under which shops remained closed on odd days and open for few hours on even days.

Divisional commissioner Sunil Kendrekar, however, decided to suspend this system, said Aurangabad municipal

commissioner Astik Kumar Pandey.

There will be a complete lockdown till Sunday night and passes allotted to reach the workplace would be canceled till May 17, Pandey tweeted.

Only medical shops will be allowed to remain open.

The number of coronavirus cases in Aurangabad district has reached 823, with 74 new patients being detected on Friday morning, an official said.

