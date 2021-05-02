Complete Lockdown in Haryana from Tomorrow for 7 Days Amid Alarming Covid-19 Situation

Haryana has declared complete down in the state from tomorrow for seven days. The announcement came from the state Home and Health Minister, Anil Vij.

The decision comes amid an alarming Covid-19 situation in the Gurugram district of Haryana. Earlier, the state Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that he will directly monitor Covid-19 management measures, health infrastructure and availability of medicines in Gurugram, while other ministers of the state have been assigned different districts of Haryana.

