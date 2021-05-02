india

News18» News»India»Complete Lockdown in Haryana from Tomorrow for 7 Days Amid Alarming Covid-19 Situation
Complete Lockdown in Haryana from Tomorrow for 7 Days Amid Alarming Covid-19 Situation

File photo of Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar.

CM Manohar Lal Khattar took stock of the Covid situation in Gurugram, Haryana earlier in the day. Meanwhile, other ministers of the state have been assigned different districts of Haryana.

Haryana has declared complete down in the state from tomorrow for seven days. The announcement came from the state Home and Health Minister, Anil Vij.

The decision comes amid an alarming Covid-19 situation in the Gurugram district of Haryana. Earlier, the state Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that he will directly monitor Covid-19 management measures, health infrastructure and availability of medicines in Gurugram, while other ministers of the state have been assigned different districts of Haryana.

first published:May 02, 2021, 15:10 IST