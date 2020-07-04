Complete Lockdown in Tamil Nadu's Madurai District Extended till July 12

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Saturday announced extension of complete lockdown in Madurai till July 12 from July 6 onward.

In a statement, Palaniswami said the government had earlier announced complete lockdown in areas within Madurai Corporation limits, Paravai Town Panchayat and rural blocks of Madurai East, Madurai West and Thirupparankundram from June 24 to July 5. He said the complete lockdown has been further extended for seven days from July 6 to July 12.

According to him, essential services will continue during the lockdown.