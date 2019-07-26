Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

With India's First Underwater Tunnel, Kolkata East West Metro to Ferry 1 Million People Daily by 2035

The 520-metre twin tunnel, one east-bound and the other west-bound, is built 30 metres below the riverbed. Commuters will be under the river for only about a minute when the train passes through the tunnel at 80 km per hour.

PTI

Updated:July 26, 2019, 8:18 AM IST
Representative image.
New Delhi: The 16.6-km Kolkata East West Metro will ferry an estimated one million passengers per day by 2035, a senior Railway official said on Wednesday.

The project, to be completed by 2021, will also have the country's first underwater tunnel.

The 520-metre twin tunnel, one east-bound and the other west-bound, is built 30 metres below the riverbed. Commuters between Howrah and Mahakaran metro stations will be under the river for only about a minute when the train passes through the tunnel at a speed of 80 km per hour.

"According to our estimation, by 2035, one million passengers will be using this metro line every day," the official said.

The official also said that the 5-km stretch between Salt Lake and Howrah was inspected on Tuesday and will be operationalised soon.

