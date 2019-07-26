With India's First Underwater Tunnel, Kolkata East West Metro to Ferry 1 Million People Daily by 2035
The 520-metre twin tunnel, one east-bound and the other west-bound, is built 30 metres below the riverbed. Commuters will be under the river for only about a minute when the train passes through the tunnel at 80 km per hour.
Representative image.
New Delhi: The 16.6-km Kolkata East West Metro will ferry an estimated one million passengers per day by 2035, a senior Railway official said on Wednesday.
The project, to be completed by 2021, will also have the country's first underwater tunnel.
The 520-metre twin tunnel, one east-bound and the other west-bound, is built 30 metres below the riverbed. Commuters between Howrah and Mahakaran metro stations will be under the river for only about a minute when the train passes through the tunnel at a speed of 80 km per hour.
"According to our estimation, by 2035, one million passengers will be using this metro line every day," the official said.
The official also said that the 5-km stretch between Salt Lake and Howrah was inspected on Tuesday and will be operationalised soon.
Also Watch
-
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Chandrayaan 2 Launched Successfully By ISRO | India's Second Moon Mission
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Huge Python Hiding In Plain Sight in Australian Living Room, Can You Spot it?
- Netizens are Sharing Their 'Rahul Bose Moments' after the Actor Paid Rs 442 for Two Bananas
- Shilpa Shetty's Marilyn Monroe Moment on Cruise Has Fans in Splits, Watch Here
- Best Android Smartphones to Buy in India Under Rs 30,000
- Netflix Introduces Rs 199 Mobile-Only Plan in India: Here's Everything You Need to Know