Complied with SC Order, Demolished Apartment Complexes in Kochi's Maradu: Kerala Govt Informs Court
A bench of justices Arun Mishra and M R Shah directed the state government to file a report with regard to removal of debris, which also fell in the backwaters.
The 55-meter high 'Golden Kayaloram' in Kochi's Maradu was demolished at around 2.30 pm. (Video grab)
New Delhi: The Kerala government on Monday informed the Supreme Court that it has complied with its order and demolished four apartment complexes in Kochi's Maradu which were built in violation of coastal regulation zone norms.
The bench then posted the matter for further hearing on February 10.
