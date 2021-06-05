'Comply or Face Consequences': Centre Serves Final Notice to Twitter on New IT Rules

Giving final notice to Twitter to comply with India’s new rules for social media companies, the Centre on Saturday said that that if the micro-blogging site fails to fails to follow the guidelines, they will face the “consequences as per the IT Act and other penal laws".

“Twitter Inc. is hereby given one last notice to immediately comply with the Rules, failing which the exemption from liability available under section 79 of the IT Act, 2000 shall stand withdrawn and Twitter shall be liable for consequences as per the IT Act and other penal laws of India," the government said.

The notice has come on a day when political circles have been abuzz with brief removal of verified blue tick from personal handle of vice president Venkaiah Naidu, RSS leader Mohan Bhagwat and some other prominent faces of the Sangh.

Twitter had recently said it was committed to India as a vital market, but criticised the new IT rules and regulations, saying they “inhibit free, open public conversation". In response, the government had said Twitter was levelling “baseless and false allegations" to defame India.

