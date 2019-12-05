Take the pledge to vote

Compound Wall in Coimbatore Pulled Down by Authorities Days After its Collapse Killed 17 People

The Commission Chairman Naresh Katheria and Vice Chairman Dr L Murugan visited Nadur village where the mishap occurred on Monday and held discussions with the residents.

PTI

December 5, 2019
Tamil Nadu CM Edapaddi K Palanisami and other ministers at the site of the wall collapse in Nadur village on Tuesday. (PTI)

Coimbatore: The remaining portion of the compound wall which collapsed on a row of houses killing 17 people in the district was razed down on Thursday even as a team of officials of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes visited the spot.

The Commission Chairman Naresh Katheria and Vice Chairman Dr L Murugan visited Nadur village where the mishap occurred on Monday and held discussions with the residents.

During a brief interaction with reporters, Murugan said based on complaints the commission is conducting an enquiry to ascertain whether the wall was constructed to discriminate against Dalits.

Besides, the commission has directed the authorities concerned and the PWD to verify whether proper materials were used for the construction of the wall and the reason for the collapse, he added.

Murugan also said the administration was asked to issue a memo to the officials, who failed to inspect the wall despite complaints by various organisations and locals on the danger posed by it.

The Commission has asked the authorities to register a case against the owner of the building under the SC/ST Act, Murugan said adding it had also directed the government to provide jobs as promised within one week.

The operation to pull down the remaining portion of the wall was done amid tight police security, under the supervision of revenue officials.

The administration took the step following an outcry by various organisations, particularly pro-Dalit outfits, which alleged the landowner had constructed the wall deliberately to discriminate against the Dalits who died.

A portion of the over 15-foot high compound wall, damp due to heavy rains in Coimbatore district, came crashing down on the adjoining four tiled-roof houses in the Dalit settlement in Nadur around 5 a.m on Monday, killing 17 people, including ten women and two children.

The owner of the house around which the structure was built was arrested on Tuesday.

