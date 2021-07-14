Compounder Forcefully Puts Vermillion On Doctor's Forehead In Bihar's Samastipur

After being removed from the job by the lady doctor of a private clinic, a compounder forcefully put vermillion on her forehead and made a video of the incident in Bihar’s Samastipur. The compounder posted pictures and videos of the incident on social media which has gone viral in the district. The accused identified as Sumit Kumar is a resident of Bombia village who used to work as a compounder in the private hospital in the Dalsinghsarai area of the district. The private hospital is run by Dr Anima Ranjan who primarily works as a medical officer-in-charge of the Primary Health Center, Dalsinghsarai.

An FIR has been registered against the accused at Dalsinghsarai police station. The accused is absconding as of now.

According to the police, Sumit decided to take revenge after being removed from his job by the doctor. He entered Dr Anima’s chamber in the hospital and forcibly put vermilion on her forehead and shared the recorded videos on social media. During the incident, no one came to her rescue even though she cried for help.

The family members of Dr Anima are in shock and now fearing that the accused may cause more harm her in future. They demanded her safety and security from the police officials.

Samastipur SP Manavjit Singh Dhillon said that a written complaint has been given by the medical officer, in which she has accused a compounder of her private hospital of forcibly putting vermilion in her forehead and sharing the video of the incident on social media. Dr Anima wrote a Facebook post about the incident.

Following the complaint of the doctor, an FIR has been registered against the compounder and a search operation has been launched to arrest the accused.

