Comprehensive Survey Needed For Rehabilitation Of Beggars: Rajendra Pal Gautam

New Delhi: Delhi Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Sunday stressed the need to conduct a survey on beggars in the city for their rehabilitation. At a meeting with NGOs working for rehabilitation of beggars and homeless people, concerned departments and the Delhi Police, the minister said a comprehensive survey is a prerequisite for successful rehabilitation of beggars.

Gautam said there’s a need to develop a holistic model for prevention of beggary and rehabilitation of beggars in Delhi. “We cannot resolve the problem of begging without looking into the underpinning social and economic causes,” he said. A comprehensive survey will form the basis of targeted interventions catering to different segments and categories of beggars, he said.

