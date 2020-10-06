Compulsory Covid Tests, Physical Checks Of Tourists Being Considered By Karnataka Govt

Madikeri: Compulsory COVID-19 tests and physical checks of visitors to tourist destinations in Karnataka are among the guidelines being considered to prevent spread of the virus, Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said here on Tuesday. “Instructions have been given to officials to introduce new and improved guidelines to ensure that Coronavirus does not spread due to people visiting tourist spots in the state,” he told reporters.

The Minister was speaking after reviewing the COVID-19 situation in the district headquarters town of Kodagu and the steps taken by the administration to prevent its spread. “Guidelines like compulsory COVID-19 tests and physical checking of tourists, with the help of police, health and revenue department staff at tourist spots, are under consideration for framing new guidelines,” Sudhakar added.

To a question on reopening school as per the Centre’s guidelines, he said the state was not considering it now in view of the surge of infections in Karnataka. On the COVID situation in the district, the minister there were certain shortcomings in the health services, which would be sorted out.

Referring to the mortality rate in the district, it was earlier in the green zone, but was now in the red zone due to increase in COVID-19 deaths after unlock relaxations The minister directed the officials to ensure that the that a death audit be conducted every day. He also recommended that local people be inducted in the booth level task force committee.

