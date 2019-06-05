Computer Baba’s First Demand After Joining Madhya Pradesh Secretariat — a Helicopter
Soon after taking charge as the chairman of the Narmada River Trust, Namdev Das Tyagi said he requires modern 'astra shastra' to save the Narmada river.
File photo of Computer Baba. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
Bhopal: Namdev Das Tyagi, popularly known as Computer Baba, who joined office at the Madhya Pradesh secretariat on Tuesday, demanded that a helicopter be provided to him within a week so that he can inspect the Narmada river.
According to a report in Indian Express, Tyagi reported for work amid religious rituals in the presence of former chief minister Digvijaya Singh, state Law Minister P C Sharma and a few religious functionaries.
Within minutes of formally taking charge as the chairman of the 17-member Narmada River Trust under the Kamal Nath-led Madhya Pradesh government, Tyagi said he requires modern “astra shastra” to save the river.
"I want a helicopter for conducting an aerial survey of river Narmada to find out the actual state of the river. The helicopter will allow me to also ascertain the state of trees planted on the riverbank during the previous Shivraj Singh Chouhan government and the truth about the rampant sand mining in the river," he said.
The self-styled godman was appointed as the chairman of the ‘Ma Narmada, Ma Kshipra and Ma Mandakini Rivers Trust’ in March. He does not enjoy minister of state status yet.
Tyagi, who was once a close aide of Shivraj Singh Chouhan, was appointed on a panel to clean and rejuvenate the river and accorded the minister of state status. But ahead of the state Assembly elections last year, he switched sides and announced support to the Congress. He also accused Chouhan of not fulfilling his promises and said his government did little to stop illegal sand mining in the Narmada.
Also Watch
-
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Tuesday 05 June , 2018
World Environment Day: A Glance at How India is Drowning in Plastic
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
Scrumptious Delicacies You Must Whip Up This Eid
-
Monday 03 June , 2019
Delhi Speaks Out on Kejriwal's Promise of Free Transport for Women
-
Sunday 02 June , 2019
'Mamata Belongs to Family of Demons': BJP MP Slams Bengal CM for Jailing Those Who Chant 'Jai Shri Ram'
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Spotify Data Says Indians Listen to Lit Playlists Post 4pm To Shift Into Party Mood
- India vs South Africa: Five Key Battles That Will Define India's World Cup Opener
- World Environment Day: Nike’s Push for Sustainable Apparel and Running Shoes Relies on Smarter Tech
- Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff Arrive in Style at Bharat Premiere, See Pics
- Twitterati Cannot Believe that Donald Trump Just Fist Bumped Queen Elizabeth
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s