Computer Baba’s First Demand After Joining Madhya Pradesh Secretariat — a Helicopter

Bhopal: Namdev Das Tyagi, popularly known as Computer Baba, who joined office at the Madhya Pradesh secretariat on Tuesday, demanded that a helicopter be provided to him within a week so that he can inspect the Narmada river.

According to a report in Indian Express, Tyagi reported for work amid religious rituals in the presence of former chief minister Digvijaya Singh, state Law Minister P C Sharma and a few religious functionaries.

Within minutes of formally taking charge as the chairman of the 17-member Narmada River Trust under the Kamal Nath-led Madhya Pradesh government, Tyagi said he requires modern “astra shastra” to save the river.

"I want a helicopter for conducting an aerial survey of river Narmada to find out the actual state of the river. The helicopter will allow me to also ascertain the state of trees planted on the riverbank during the previous Shivraj Singh Chouhan government and the truth about the rampant sand mining in the river," he said.

The self-styled godman was appointed as the chairman of the ‘Ma Narmada, Ma Kshipra and Ma Mandakini Rivers Trust’ in March. He does not enjoy minister of state status yet.

Tyagi, who was once a close aide of Shivraj Singh Chouhan, was appointed on a panel to clean and rejuvenate the river and accorded the minister of state status. But ahead of the state Assembly elections last year, he switched sides and announced support to the Congress. He also accused Chouhan of not fulfilling his promises and said his government did little to stop illegal sand mining in the Narmada.