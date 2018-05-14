GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Computer 'Guilty' of Separating Couple on Kailash Mansarovar List, Sushma Swaraj Reunites Them

Chander Nandi and his wife were selected to be part of the yatra, organised annually by the Ministry of External Affairs. But on May 13, Nandi tweeted to Swaraj that he and his wife had been booked under two separate batches.

News18.com

Updated:May 14, 2018, 12:25 PM IST
Computer 'Guilty' of Separating Couple on Kailash Mansarovar List, Sushma Swaraj Reunites Them
File photo of External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.
New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj granted yet another ‘Twitter wish’ when she reunited a couple who have been shortlisted for this year’s Kailash Mansarovar Yatra and allowed them to travel in the same batch.

Chander Nandi and his wife were selected to be part of the yatra, organised annually by the Ministry of External Affairs. But on May 13, Nandi tweeted to Swaraj that he and his wife had been booked under two separate batches.

In his tweet, Chander requested the foreign minister to look into the matter so that that he and his wife could travel together.



In a reply that went viral within minutes of being posted, the Twitter-ready Swaraj held the computer “guilty” of separating the husband and wife, adding that the couple should not worry as she will make sure they get to travel together.



Registrations for this year’s Kailash Mansarovar Yatra began on February 20. Those interested to undertake the advanced trek, which involves trekking around Mount Kailash and dipping in the ice cold Mansarovar lake, need to register with the government and wait for approval.

Thousands of devotees from across the country apply every year with the ministry usually organising two trekking routes (depending on the level of difficulty) for travellers to complete the tour. The selection process is computer generated and randomised and selected applicants are notified via electronic communication.

According to the rules issued by the ministry, married couples, first-timers and medical doctors are given priority.

| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
