Computer Operator Arrested For Raping Class 11 Student in UP's Maharajganj

A computer operator was arrested, on Wednesday, for allegedly raping a minor in a private school located in the Paniyara police station area of Maharajganj district in Uttar Pradesh. A few months ago, he had raped a minor girl and recorded the video of the incident. He continued to rape her for months by blackmailing her to upload the video on social media. In the last week of August, as the girl refused to cooperate with him, the accused uploaded the video on the internet and it went viral.

After watching the viral video the girl and her parents lodged a police complaint. The family has demanded strict action against the accused and the school administration. Paniyara police arrested the accused by registering a case against him.

The girl, a student of class 11, in her statement said that the accused is a computer operator at her school and he first raped her by intoxicating her in the school premises. She said that the accused had recorded a video of the incident and used it to blackmail her. When she refused to co-operate with her after a few months, he uploaded the video on social media.

In August, another video went viral in which the manager of the same school was seen in an obscene position with a girl.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Maharajganj, Pradeep Gupta said that the matter is being investigated and the strictest action will be taken against all those who will be found guilty of this incident.

On August 24, National Commission for Women (NCW) organized a women’s public hearing at the police line in Maharajganj district. Chandramukhi Devi, a member of NCW chaired the meeting. She said that there should be no laxity in matters related to crime against women. She informed that women can also call on the helpline number 7827170170 to seek assistance in filing cases and fighting for justice.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here