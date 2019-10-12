Concept of Uniform Civil Code Anti-National, A Threat to India’s Diversity: Muslim Personal Law Board

Lucknow: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Saturday said that the concept of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is a threat to the diversity of India and termed it "anti-national".

The AIMPLB issued a statement after its working committee meeting held at Nadwa in Lucknow on Saturday to discuss various issues, including surrendering the disputed land of Babri Masjid in Ayodhya to the Hindu side.

Clarifying its stand on the issue of the UCC, the board said India is inhabited by multicultural and multi-religious people and each group has the constitutional rights to maintain its identity. It further said that the very concept of UCC is a threat to the diversity of India and it is the duty of the board to oppose it by democratic and peaceful means.

The board described termed the idea of a uniform civil code as "anti-national", saying it will not just affect minorities but also the social rights of tribals.

On a recent statement by a group of ‘eminent’ Muslim intellectuals suggesting that the Ayodhya land be handed over to the Hindu side, the board said the basic stand of the Muslim community is that the land dedicated for the mosque cannot be altered, changed or transferred in any manner. The board also cited the law of Sharia behind the its stand of not giving away or surrendering the land.

The board has also stated that the submission of the Muslim side is based on historical facts and evidence that the Babri Mosque was constructed without demolishing any Mandir or any other place of worship. The AIMPLB has also made it clear that the case is in its final stage and there is no possibility of any mediation or reconciliation.

The board expressed hope that the Supreme Court's ruling on the Ayodhya issue will be in favour of Muslims as the hearing on the title suit over the 2.77 acre of disputed Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land nears its end.

"The committee members expressed satisfaction over the strong legal points made by senior counsel representing the Muslim side before the court. The Muslim side has strong arguments and we are hopeful that the apex court judgement will be in our favour," said a board office-bearer.

The AIMPLB has also decided to challenge the constitutionality of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019. The board observed that the Act is far from protecting the rights of Muslim women and children in marriage as it will completely destroy the marriage and render the Muslim women destitute.

(With inputs from PTI)

