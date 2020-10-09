Concern Over Rise In Virus Cases In US Northeast

Hartford (AP) Dr. Deborah Birx of the White House coronavirus task force says she is concerned about the uptick in coronavirus cases in the Northeast. She said Thursday at the University of Connecticut’s Hartford campus that a very different kind of spread is happening now.

She says it’s not happening in the workplace so much because people are taking precautions. She says more people are becoming infected because of indoor family gatherings and social events as the weather cools. She says that was a lesson learned in the South during the summer when people went indoors for air conditioning. (AP) .

