Concerned About Barefooted Workers in Cold, Modi Sends 100 Pairs of Jute Footwear to Vishwanath Dham

After the grand inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has continued his involvement at the holy site. The PM, in a benevolent gesture, sent 100 pairs of jute footwear for those working at Kashi Vishwanath Dham, government sources said.

Modi has been deeply involved with Kashi Vishwanath Dham and keeps a tab on all issues & developments in Varanasi, the sources said.

The Prime Minister recently found out that most people working at the Kashi Vishwanath Dham performed their duty bare-footed as it is forbidden to wear footwear made with leather or rubber inside the temple premises. These include priests, people performing seva, security guards, sanitation workers and others.

He immediately procured 100 pairs of jute footwear and sent them to the Kashi Vishwanath Dham, so that those performing their duties would not have do so bare-footed in the chilling cold, the sources said.

The workers were overjoyed with the gift, the government sources said, adding that this was an example of the PM’s attention to minute details and his concern for the poor.

Modi had last month inaugurated the first phase of the dham, which has massively expanded the Kashi Vishwanath Temple premises and beautified the complex.

