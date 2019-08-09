Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
3-min read

Concerned About Rains in Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi Says He Will Call on PM Modi For Assistance

Rahul Gandhi said he would talk to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and mention to him that the people need assistance in Wayanad, the parliamentary constituency of the Congress leader.

PTI

Updated:August 9, 2019, 9:33 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Concerned About Rains in Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi Says He Will Call on PM Modi For Assistance
Congress President Rahul Gandhi. (File photo: PTI)
Loading...

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that he will be calling on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the prevailing flood situation across some states. Heavy rains continue to wreak havoc across the states of Maharashtra, Kerala, and Karnataka, with the resulting floods claiming at least 47 lives. In Kerala alone, 22,165 people were evacuated.

Gandhi said he would talk to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and mention to him that the people need assistance in Wayanad, the parliamentary constituency of the Congress leader.

"I am going to call the prime minister and mention to him that Wayanad is in need of assistance," he told reporters here.

His promise comes just hours before a landslide in Wayanad's Meppadi claimed at least two lives.

Earlier in the day, he spoke to Kerala Chief Minister P Vijayan about the severe flood situation in Wayanad.

"I am quite concerned about the heavy rainfall and the landslide taking place in my constituency. I have spoken to three collectors over there. They have briefed me on the situation. I have also called the chief minister of Kerala. We had a conversation and I requested him to help as much and as fast as possible," Gandhi told reporters.

He said he was planning to go there, but the collector told him that it would disturb rescue operations. "I am going to go there as soon as possible," he said.

"The flood situation in Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Odisha, Assam, and Bihar is grim, with lakhs of citizens stranded or displaced. I request Congress Party workers in the affected states to do all they can to help those in need and pray that the floodwaters soon subside," he tweeted.

"The people of Wayanad, my Lok Sabha constituency, are in my thoughts and prayers as they battle raging floodwaters. I was to travel to Wayanad, but I've now been advised by officials that my presence will disrupt relief operations. I'm awaiting their OK to travel," Gandhi said in another tweet.

In a message to the people of his constituency, Gandhi said he has asked party workers to help in the rescue as much as possible.

Gandhi said he also spoke to the collectors of Wayanad, Kozhikode, and Malappuram to review the relief measures being undertaken.

"I hope the State Government will release a generous financial rehabilitation package to help those who've been impacted by the floods," the Congress leader tweeted.

Four people died in various rain-related incidents in Kerala on Thursday, taking the toll to 32 since the onset of monsoon.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who chaired an emergency meeting this morning to take stock of the situation, said the state should be prepared for more downpour.

"Heavy rain has increased across most of Northern Kerala. The main threat will be across Nilambur and Wayanad. Red alerts have been issued for four districts. Were keeping a close eye on the situation," Vijayan tweeted.

The chief minister's office has directed district collectors to evacuate people from danger-prone areas.

"We have requested more NDRF teams to be sent to the state. Already two teams have been sent to Nilambur and Idukki," a CMO release said.

As a 'red alert' has been sounded in four districts and torrential rains submerged low-lying areas leaving people stranded in houses and isolated places, the state government sought the help of the Army and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) for rescue mission.

Water level is rising in most of the rivers and dams across the state with Kannur, Wayanad, Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Kasaragod districts facing a flood-like situation. Major rivers like Manimala, Meenachal, Moovattupuzha, Chaliyar, Valapattanam, Iruvazjinjpuzha and Pamba are in spate.

In Wayanad, which had witnessed heavy loss in the August floods last year, 16 relief camps have been opened and over 2,300 people have been shifted.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram