'Concerns Addressed': PM Modi Speaks on Issues of Sugarcane Farmers in Aligarh

Addressing a huge public meeting after laying the foundation stone for thhe Raja Mahendra Pratap State University and Aligarh node of the Uttar Pradesh Defense Corridor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that many such national heroes helped India get independence. The prime minister said several generations of the country don’t know about many national heroes as their stories haven’t been told. Addressing a massive gathering in Aligarh, the prime minister said, “Today, in the 75th year of independence, this mistake made in the 20th century is being rectified by the India of the 21st century."

Speaking about farmers issues, PM Modi said, “Eighty per cent of farmers in India are in the small and marginalised category. Our government has initiated several steps to help them. This includes the Kissan Samman Nidhi. MSP payments have been ensured. Concerns of cane farmers in UP have been addressed. More than 1 lakh Rs 40 cr as payment has been made to cane farmers."

Referring to Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh, the prime minister said that today the youth of the country must read about his inspiring life. He said that those who want to achieve big goals in life must read about the freedom fighter.

“Through Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh Ji, one gets an opportunity to learn the vitality of doing anything. He not only inspired people in India but also went to every corner of the world. Went to Afghanistan, Poland, South Africa. Till the last moment of his life, he was continuously active to get freedom for India. I want to tell the youth that definitely read Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh ji, his life inspires all of us even today. Today I am remembering another freedom fighter of the country, Shyamji Krishna Varma ji of Gujarat. It was through his efforts that we got the opportunity to form the first government-in-exile in Afghanistan under the leadership of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh," the prime minister said.

PM Modi started his address wishing people on with Radhashtami and also remembered former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh who passed away recently. He said, “Today on this occasion, I am missing our revered Kalyan Singhji. Had he been there, it would have been a different experience. Many great personalities gave their everything in the freedom movement, but it was the misfortune of the country that such national heroes and national heroes were not even introduced to the next generation. Today the new India of the 21st century is rectifying the mistakes of the twentieth century. A new effort is being made by introducing the new generation to those national heroes. Today, this effort is being made through the Amrit Mahotsav of Azadi."

