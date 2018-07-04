English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
L-G Can't Act in a Mechanical Manner: Top 5 Quotes of Supreme Court
The AAP government of Arvind Kejriwal had challenged a ruling of the Delhi High Court that upheld the Lieutenant Governor as the last word in administrative issues in Delhi.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said the Lieutenant Governor in Delhi can’t act in a mechanical manner and refer all decisions to council of ministers or to the President.
The AAP government of Arvind Kejriwal had challenged a ruling of the Delhi High Court that upheld the Lieutenant Governor as the last word in administrative issues in Delhi. The court also ruled that concurrence of L-G is not required on all matters.
Here are the top 5 quotes from the Supreme Court in this big case
* If legitimate decisions of legislators is delayed by L-G, collective responsibility of government stands negated.
* Concurrence of L-G not required on all matters.
* Union must not usurp power on matters within domain of legislature.
* The L-G is bound by aid and advice of council of ministers.
* The L-G can't act in a mechanical manner, and refer all decisions to council of ministers or to the President.
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
