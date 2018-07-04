GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
L-G Can't Act in a Mechanical Manner: Top 5 Quotes of Supreme Court

The AAP government of Arvind Kejriwal had challenged a ruling of the Delhi High Court that upheld the Lieutenant Governor as the last word in administrative issues in Delhi.

News18.com

Updated:July 4, 2018, 11:46 AM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said the Lieutenant Governor in Delhi can’t act in a mechanical manner and refer all decisions to council of ministers or to the President.
The AAP government of Arvind Kejriwal had challenged a ruling of the Delhi High Court that upheld the Lieutenant Governor as the last word in administrative issues in Delhi. The court also ruled that concurrence of L-G is not required on all matters.



Here are the top 5 quotes from the Supreme Court in this big case

* If legitimate decisions of legislators is delayed by L-G, collective responsibility of government stands negated.

* Concurrence of L-G not required on all matters.

* Union must not usurp power on matters within domain of legislature.

* The L-G is bound by aid and advice of council of ministers.

* The L-G can't act in a mechanical manner, and refer all decisions to council of ministers or to the President.



| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
