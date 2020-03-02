Condition of Coronavirus-hit Man Stable, Govt Equipped to Handle Situation: Telangana Health Minister

Hyderabad: The condition of the man, who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus here, was stable and he is being treated in an isolated ward at the state-run Gandhi hospital in the city, Telangana Health Minister Etela Rajender said on Monday.

Assuring the people of preparedness on part of the government, the health minister said that they are fully equipped to tackle the coronavirus and has made the necessary arrangements.

The software professional had worked with few persons from Hong Kong in Dubai for four days last month. He came to Hyderabad from Bengaluru by bus along with 27 other passengers.

He took treatment for fever after coming to Hyderabad and was admitted to a private super speciality hospital in the city. As it did not subside, he came to the state-run Gandhi hospital on Sunday evening, Rajender said.

He said that all the 27 people were traced and tests were conducted in the Gandhi hospital. The samples were sent to Pune Virology lab for further confirmation.

“Tests were conducted on 80 people, including the 27 who travelled in the bus and their family members. All the reports showed negative results except one. He is being treated in an isolation ward.” Rajender said.

He also stated that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has asked the municipal department to take necessary precautions to prevent the coronavirus from spreading.

“People must be careful. We have established isolated wards in three hospitals in Hyderabad. Our CM is ready to give special funds for it. We are preparing awareness activities on coronavirus,” he said.

The 24-year-old man, a software engineer who works in Bengaluru, had worked with people from Hong Kong in Dubai last month where he is suspected to have contracted the virus, Rajender told reporters. The man reached Bengaluru on February 19/20 and later came to Hyderabad in a bus.

Two fresh cases of the novel coronavirus -- one in Delhi and another in Telangana -- have been reported in India, taking the number of people who have tested positive for the respiratory virus in the country to five so far, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday. The infected person from Delhi recently travelled to

Italy.

The deadly virus, COVID-19, has killed 2,912 people in China and has spread to at least 58 countries. The three people, which include two medical students

of a university at Wuhan, who had earlier tested positive for the virus in Thrissur, Alappuzuha and Kasaragod districts in Kerala were discharged following recovery.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.