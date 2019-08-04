Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Condition of Unnao Rape Victim Who Developed Pneumonia Stable, Say Doctors

The rape victim and her lawyer suffered critical injuries in the truck-car crash; her two aunts were killed. One of the aunts was a witness to the rape of the woman in 2017 when she was a minor.

PTI

Updated:August 4, 2019, 10:47 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Condition of Unnao Rape Victim Who Developed Pneumonia Stable, Say Doctors
The damaged car in which the Unnao rape survivor was travelling along with her aunts and lawyer.
Loading...

Lucknow: The condition of the Unnao rape victim who was critically injured along with her lawyer after their car was hit by a truck in Rae Bareli on July 28 is stable, doctors attending to her at a hospital here said on Sunday.

King George's Medical University Trauma Centre in-charge Dr Sandeep Tiwari said, "The condition of both the Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer is stable."

Yesterday, the rape victim had developed pneumonia.

Because of pneumonia, she has fever and is also being given medication to control her blood pressure. She is being given oxygen through a tube inserted in the windpipe, Tiwari said on Saturday.

He stressed that KGMU is fully equipped to provide best treatment to the two patients.

She and her lawyer suffered critical injuries in the truck-car crash; her two aunts were killed. One of the aunts was a witness to the rape of the woman in 2017 when she was a minor.

The victim and her lawyer are under round-the-clock observation, doctors said.

The Supreme Court will pass orders on Monday whether the woman should be moved to AIIMS hospital in Delhi for better treatment.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram