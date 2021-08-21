'Voice of the Marginalised': PM Modi Condoles Death of Kalyan Singh, Politicians Mourn his Demise

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh passed away on Saturday at the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in Lucknow, due to sepsis and multi organ failure.

The veteran leader was on life-saving support system, the hospital had said in a statement earlier in the day.

The former UP CM was admitted to the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on July 4 due to an infection and reduced consciousness level. Earlier, he was undergoing treatment at the Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences here.

The 89-year-old leader has also served as the governor of Rajasthan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of the BJP leader. “I am saddened beyond words. Kalyan Singh Ji…statesman, veteran administrator, grassroots level leader and great human. He leaves behind an indelible contribution towards the development of Uttar Pradesh. Spoke to his son Shri Rajveer Singh and expressed condolences. Om Shanti," he said in a tweet.

“Generations to come will remain forever grateful to Kalyan Singh Ji for his contributions towards India’s cultural regeneration. He was firmly rooted in Indian values and took pride in our centuries old traditions," he said.

“Kalyan Singh Ji gave voice to crores of people belonging to the marginalised sections of society. He made numerous efforts towards the empowerment of farmers, youngsters and women," PM Modi said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah shared a post with a picture with Singh and said, “With the death of Kalyan Singh ji, the country has lost a true patriot, honest and devout politician today. Babuji was such a huge banyan tree, under whose shadow the organization of BJP flourished and expanded. As a true worshiper of cultural nationalism, he served the country and the people throughout his life."

कल्याण सिंह जी के निधन से देश ने आज एक सच्चे राष्ट्रभक्त, ईमानदार व धर्मनिष्ठ राजनेता को खो दिया। बाबूजी एक ऐसे विराट वटवृक्ष थे, जिनकी छाया में भाजपा का संगठन पनपा व उसका विस्तार हुआ। सांस्कृतिक राष्ट्रवाद के एक सच्चे उपासक के रूप में उन्होंने जीवनभर देश व जनता की सेवा की। pic.twitter.com/ZvL3gAj7Yl— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 21, 2021

Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari consoled the death in a tweet. “Extremely saddened to hear the news of the passing away of our senior leader respected Kalyan Singh ji. Kalyan Singh ji has been the most important contribution in making Jan Sangh and BJP in Uttar Pradesh," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

“Kalyan Singh ji gave a lesson to all of us on how power is secondary in front of a strong commitment to ideology. Devoted Ram Bhakt, my heartfelt tribute to Kalyan Singh ji, a true mass leader attached to the land," he added.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, “Shri Kalyan Singh ji was not only a stalwart of Indian politics, but he left an indelible mark on the country and society with his personality and creativity. His long political life was devoted to the service of the masses. He became known as the most popular Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who had met BJP leader in the morning and inquired about his health during a visit to the hospital paid tribute to the veteran leader in a series of tweets. “In Indian politics, synonymous with purity, transparency and public service, the death of respected organizer and popular mass leader, respected Kalyan Singh ji is an irreparable loss for the entire nation. Many tributes to him!"

प्रभु श्री राम से प्रार्थना है कि दिवंगत पुण्यात्मा को अपने श्री चरणों में स्थान दें और शोक-संतप्त परिजनों को दु:ख सहने की शक्ति प्रदान करें।समाज, कल्याण सिंह जी को उनके युगांतरकारी निर्णयों, कर्तव्यनिष्ठा व शुचितापूर्ण जीवन के लिए सदियों तक स्मरण करते हुए प्रेरित होता रहेगा। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) August 21, 2021

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma also mourned the loss of the BJP leader and said: “Saddened by the demise of Shri Kalyan Singh ji, a soft spoken politician and former Chief Minister of our Uttar Pradesh, who made an indelible impact on the politics of Uttar Pradesh with his distinctive style of work."

Former chief minister and SP president Akhilesh Yadav said, “Former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, former Governor of Rajasthan, Shri Kalyan Singh ji passed away. May God give peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss. Humble tribute!"

Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari in a tweet said, “Deeply saddened to know about the demise of former UP CM and former Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh. Pray for eternal peace to the departed soul and convey my heartfelt condolences to the members of the bereaved family."

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, “Today the nation has lost one of its Anmol Lal in the form of former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Shri Kalyan Singh ji. You will be remembered for your noble deeds of service to the nation and Shri Ram. May Lord Shri Ram place in his feet and give strength to the family members to bear this loss."

उत्तर प्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री श्री कल्याण सिंह जी के रूप में आज राष्ट्र ने अपने एक अनमोल लाल को खो दिया।राष्ट्र एवं श्रीराम की सेवा के पुनीत कार्यों के लिए आप याद किये जायेंगे। प्रभु श्री राम अपने श्रीचरणों में स्थान और परिजनों को यह दुःख सहन करने की शक्ति दें। ॐ शांति! pic.twitter.com/ufQZoiwhXJ — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) August 21, 2021

BSP Chief and former UP chief minister Mayawati also expressed grief. “Very sad to hear about the demise of BJP’s stalwart leader and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and former Governor of Rajasthan, Shri Kalyan Singh. My deepest condolences to his family and supporters etc. May nature give them all the strength to bear this sorrow," she said.

Lieutenant governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha said, “Deeply saddened by the demise of Shri Kalyan Singh Ji, former CM of Uttar Pradesh. He was the voice of underprivileged, a popular public figure & an efficient administrator who made immense contributions to nation building. Deepest condolences to the bereaved family, friends."

