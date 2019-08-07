Condoling Sushma Swaraj's Demise, China Praises Former EAM's Contribution to Sino-India Ties
The senior BJP leader passed away in New Delhi on Tuesday night after suffering a cardiac arrest. She was 67.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi shakes hands with his Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj before the start of their meeting in New Delhi, India, December 21, 2018. (Image: Reuters)
Beijing: China on Wednesday condoled the demise of external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj and recalled her important contributions in the development of bilateral relations. The senior BJP leader passed away in New Delhi on Tuesday night after suffering a cardiac arrest. She was 67.
Madam Sushma Swaraj is a senior Indian politician, Hua Chunying, Foreign Ministry spokesperson said in written response. China deeply mourns for the passing of Madam Sushma Swaraj and expresses sincere condolences to her family, Hua said.
She said that during her tenure as external affairs minister, "she visited China many times and made important contributions to the development of China-India relations. Swaraj visited China last on February 27 for the 16th meeting of the foreign ministers of Russia, India and China in Wuzhen city. She met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the meeting.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How VG Siddhartha, India's 'Coffee King', Built His Empire
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sara Ali Khan Carries Her Own Luggage at Airport, Internet Can't Stop Gushing About Her Simplicity
- Watch: Twitter Erupts over Emirates' ‘Grand Entry’ through Clouds at UK Airport
- How Sushma Swaraj 'Rescued' Indians With Her Sense of Humour and Epic Twitter Comebacks
- Pakistani, Dutch, Yemeni: Sushma Swaraj's 'Twitter Diplomacy' Extended Beyond Indian Nationals
- Shah Rukh Khan to Replace Hrithik Roshan in Shankar's Underwater Sci-fi Action Drama: Report