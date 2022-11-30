Condoms, Cigarettes, Contraceptives: Bengaluru Schools Shocked After Random Bag Checks

A bizarre incident shocked in Bengaluru when a surprise check to curb students from carrying mobile phones to classrooms left the scrutinizers red-faced. Apart from cell phones, authorities found condoms, oral contraceptives, lighters, cigarettes and whiteners from the bags belonging students from Classes 8, 9 and 10. The surprise check was done across several schools in the city.

According to reports, the entire exercise of checking bags begun with several people complaining that students were carrying mobile phones into the classroom.

According to a report by Deccan Herald, the Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka (KAMS) asked schools start checking students’ bags.

After the incident, some schools did parent-teacher meetings “Parents were equally shocked and told us about sudden behavioural changes in children," the principal of a school in Nagarabhavi said, reported the news report.

To handle the situation better, the schools have issued notices to parents and has not suspended the kids. They have also recommended counselling.

“Though we have counselling sessions at schools, we asked parents to seek help for children from outside and granted leave for up to 10 days," the principal said, claimed the report.

A principal from one of the schools, where the checking was done, said the authorities had a condom in a Class-10 girl’s bag. The report said that when the girl was questioned, she blamed her friends.

The checking was conducted in almost 80% of schools. Oral contraceptives were also found from one of the students.

