Conduct Psychological Assessment of Inmates, Curb Unnecessary Movement of Jail Staff: Home Ministry

In a letter to all states and union territories on effective administration and strengthening the security arrangements in prisons, the Ministry of Home Affairs stressed on psychological assessment of inmates, adding that unnecessary movement of the staff in and out of the jail should be restricted and controlled effectively.

The Ministry said The Model Prison Manual, 2016 forwarded to all States and UTs in May 2016 was aimed at bringing in uniformity in the basic principles governing the jails in the country.

Despite constant follow-ups, many states are yet to confirm the status of adoption of the manual in their jurisdictions. The Home Ministry has asked states and UTs to expedite the process.

“Hospitals/dispensary may be strengthened and improved in such a manner that reduces the requirement of referral of inmates outside the prison complex. Psychological assessment of inmates by competent medical professionals may be encouraged to reduce depression in prison inmates and provide them with a positive outlook in life," the Ministry said.

“Assessment of inmates by psychologists and correctional experts may be done wherever necessary to study stress and behavioural issues of inmates and appropriate programmes may be prescribed for them," the Ministry said.

The Ministry said that training of staff plays a significant role in the efficient management of prisons. “States and UTs may identify/establish suitable training institutes to provide training to prison personnel on varied aspects of prisons and correctional administration on regular basis. Prison staff may be encouraged to make use of innovative methods for better prison administration and may also be provided appropriate upskilling in this regard,” the Home Ministry said.

The Union Home ministry said that non-habitual criminals among prisoners should be trained to impart training to other prisoners. State governments and prison authorities should take effective steps to prevent prisons from becoming a breeding ground for anti-national activities, for which regular inspection of prisons may be conducted.

“The inmates may also be motivated to leave the life of crime and become responsible citizens of the nation. To discourage complacency and corrupt practices in prisons, the staff may be rotated on a regular basis. Inter-jail (and not intra-jail) transfer of staff every two years is considered desirable,” the letter said.

“Unnecessary movement of jail staff in and out of the jail should be restricted and controlled effectively, for which proper entry and exit registers of jail staff may be maintained. The jail structure and periphery wall of all jails may be inspected, and to the extent possible, it may be ensured that the distance between the outer wall and wall of the jail ward/complex are designed in such a manner that incidents of throwing contraband items from outside the jail is not possible,” the ministry said.

The ministry has also asked for availability of literature in prison libraries to ensure that inmates are not influenced negatively.

“Effective jamming solutions with the use of modern-day advances in technology may be ensured to restrict illegal access/use of mobile phones by inmates. First-time offenders and repeat offenders may be segregated and should be housed in separate wards/prison complex with a view to ensure that habitual offenders are not able to negatively influence the first time offenders,” the ministry said.

