Conducted 3 Air Strikes in 5 Years, But I'll Tell You Only About 2, Says Rajnath Singh

#WATCH Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh at a public rally in Mangaluru: Pichle 5 varsho mein, teen baar apni seema ke bahar jaa kar hum logon ne air strike kar kaamyaabi haasil ki hai. Do ki jaankari apko dunga, teesri ki nahi dunga. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/NZKeJPulrS — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2019

Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that other than the surgical strike across the LoC in 2016 and the air strikes inside Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack, there was a "third strike" as well. The Minister, however, stopped short of providing details for the third one.“In last five years, we have conducted air strikes thrice and have been successful. Will inform you about two, but not the third one,” Rajnath Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI at a rally in Mangaluru.Earlier in the day, PM Modi said that Pakistan was so scared after India's air strike that it began crying 'Modi ne maara' (Modi hit us). "We were quiet because we didn't want to wake people up at 3 am. But Pakistan was so scared that they began tweeting at 5 in the morning," he said, slamming opposition parties for questioning the strikes and India's armed forces.The IAF carried out an air strike in Pakistan's Balakot last month following the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.