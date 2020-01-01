Conductor Killed, Driver Injured as Rajasthan Roadways Bus Turns Turtle in South Delhi

New Delhi: A conductor of a Rajasthan roadways bus was killed while the driver was injured after the vehicle hit a divider and turned turtle near the bridge in front of Hyatt hotel, a Delhi Fire Service official said.

The fire department said they received a call at 6.50 am that a bus has overturned in front of Hyatt hotel after which three fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The bus did not have any passengers on board. But the bus driver and conductor were injured, said Atul Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Service.

The driver was saved but the conductor died in a hospital, he said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.