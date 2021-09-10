'Confident of Her Victory’: TMC Leaders Perform Hawan, Cheer for Mamata as She Files Nomination for Bypolls

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s local supporters organised a hawan (fire ritual) for her outside her residence on Friday as she filed her nomination papers for the bypolls to the Bhabanipur seat.

Even though Covid-19 protocol required TMC workers to not come out, several of them were spotted in ‘Khel Hobe’ t-shirts.

When she came out of her residence a little ahead of 2pm, people greeted her from their verandah. “The mood is that we are welcoming our own girl once again. See all the houses … all are greeting her from there. We will not create crowd due to Covid but ‘Khela Hobe’ is what we want to say,” Bijon Roy, a local TMC leader, told CNN-News18.

It was exactly at two in the afternoon when the chief minister entered the survey building to submit her nomination. She entered with four proposers Bablu Singh, Meeraj Sha, Nispal Singh Rane and Ishmath Hakim, and one election agent Baishyanor Chatterjee.

Known to be a fitness freak and particular about her schedules, Banerjee was seen wearing a Fitbit watch. Sources said the auspicious time for filing the nomination was 2pm so she came in around the same time and submitted her form.

As she filed her nomination, her party leaders launched fiery campaign in the virtual world using the hashtag #MamataBanerjeeForBhabanipur on Twitter.

“Today, @MamataOfficial filed her nomination from Bhabanipur. With the blessings, love and warmth of people from across Bengal as well as Bhabanipur, we are extremely confident of her victory!” posted education minister Bratya Basu.

“As our respected CM @MamataOfficial files her nomination papers today from Bhabanipur, extending my best wishes to her,” tweeted TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty.

I am extremely confident that people of Bhabanipur will chose development over propaganda once again!

Everything was well-planned as per the mood and culture of Bhabanipur and TMC leaders said that Banerjee “understands the pulse of Bhabanipur very well” and that is they are planning to “work on margins and not on winning.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here