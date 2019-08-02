Confirmed Intel of Pak Trying to Disrupt Amarnath Yatra, Landmines and Sniper Rifle Found Along Route: Army

The Indian Army on Friday said it has confirmed inputs about Pakistan trying to disrupt the Amarnath Yatra, adding that mines and ammunition had been recovered along the route.

Addressing a press conference, Chinar Corps Commander Lt General KJS Dhillon said the neighbour was trying to disrupt peace in the Valley but they would not be tolerated.

Dhillon insisted that the situation on the LoC was under control and peaceful and infiltration bids by Pakistan were being successfully thwarted.

“The type of IEDs we are examining and the IED expert terrorists we are capturing and eliminating point to the fact that Pakistan is trying to disrupt peace in Kashmir. We assure 'awaam' of Kashmir that no one will be allowed to disrupt peace,” he said.

Dhillon added: “Pakistan Army landmines have also been recovered. This clearly indicates that Pakistan Army is involved in terrorism in Kashmir. An M-24 American sniper rifle with a telescope was also recovered from a terror cache along the Amarnath Yatra route.”

Jammu & Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh, who also addressed the joint briefing, said: “The overall number of active militants in the Valley and in the Jammu region has come down.”

When asked about the increase in troop numbers in Jammu and Kashmir, Singh said: “We were involved in a number of activities since the last few months. Our troops that have been deployed did not get a chance to relax for a while. Hence the development.”

The two also made an emphatic appeal to mothers of the Valley. “We had done in-depth analysis of terrorism in Kashmir. 83 per cent of local people who pick up weapons had record of stone pelting. I request all mothers; if today your child throws stones at security forces for Rs 500, he'll become a terrorist tomorrow.”

CRPF IG Zulfiqar Hasan said: “The Amarnath Yatra has seen unprecedented turnout and despite many threats, it has been peaceful. There have been serious attempts to disrupt the yatra but they were unsuccessful due to hard work of security personnel, use of technology and cooperation of people.”

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.