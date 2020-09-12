Cong Alleges Its Delhi Cantonment Board Councillor Attacked By AAP Leader

New Delhi: The Delhi Congress Saturday alleged its Cantonment Board councilor was attacked by an AAP leader for questioning demolition of a jhuggi” belonging to a Scheduled Caste family. No reaction was immediately available from the Aam Admi Party(AAP), but police said as per their information it was a “neighbourhood brawl”. “An Aam Aadmi Party leader assaulted Congress councillor from the Delhi Cantonment Board Sandeep Tanwar for questioning the demolition of a jhuggi of a Scheduled Caste family,” Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar alleged.

Tanwar sustained “serious head injury”, requiring eight stiches, Kumar said. Tanwar said he has filed a complaint at the Naraina police station, and also written to National Scheduled Caste Commission Secretary Sushil Kumar, seeking a probe into the alleged assault on him.

A Delhi Police officer said that a complaint has been received and an investigation is underway. “We have received a complaint. Our information is that it was a neighbourhood brawl in which Tanwar sustained injury. We cannot ascertain the identity of the accused right now,” he said. No FIR has been registered yet, he added.

The Delhi Congress appealed to the Lt Governor and the city Police Commissioner to take “strictest” action against the accused.

