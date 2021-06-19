Cong, an Ally of Sena, Tells Uddhav 'Govt Being Unjust to Traders'; Wants Mumbai in Level 1 of Covid Curbs

Mumbai Congress, a part of Shiv Sena-led alliance, on Saturday wrote a letter to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and said that the Maharashtra government is being “unjust to traders and shopkeepers". They have asked to shift Mumbai from level 3 to level 1 of Covid-19 restrictions.

According to the weekly review of coronavirus indicators, part of the state government’s five-level unlock plan, Mumbai and Thane are eligible to be upgraded to the Level 1 category along with nearly 23 other states. Level 1 gives permission for a near-total lifting of lockdown.

The fear of the highly transmissible Delta variant and the third wave, however, has forced Mumbai to tread to caution and stay in level 3. BMC chief Iqbal Chahal had last week said Mumbai will remain under Level 3 restrictions till Covid cases come down to around 100-200 per day.

