Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Cong Condemns ISRO Chairman Nair's Remarks That UPA Regime Delayed Chandrayaan-2 Mission

On Wednesday, Nair alleged that the UPA government wanted to show "some major event" (the Mangalyaan Mars orbiter mission) before the 2014 election.

PTI

Updated:June 13, 2019, 9:32 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Cong Condemns ISRO Chairman Nair's Remarks That UPA Regime Delayed Chandrayaan-2 Mission
File photo of G . Madhavan Nair (GETTY IMAGES)
Loading...

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday condemned former ISRO Chairman G Madhavan Nair's remarks that the Chandrayaan-2 mission could have been carried out long ago but for a "political decision" of the UPA government it was stalled.

On Wednesday, Nair alleged that the UPA government wanted to show "some major event" (the Mangalyaan Mars orbiter mission) before the 2014 election.

"With that objective, they (UPA government) went ahead (with the Mangalyaan mission)," he had said.

Asked about Nair's remarks, Singhvi said he condemns the remarks.

"You have no business to criticise government. You are a scientist; you are supposed to be pride of the place in our Constitution."

"Just because you find that a particular political party is out of power or in power, tomorrow will some other scientist start singing the tune of the Congress when we come back to power that all things were delayed by the BJP?," Singhvi said.

Nair, the architect of Chandrayaan-1, India's first unmanned mission to the moon launched on October 22, 2008, served as the Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Secretary in the Department of Space from 2003 to 2009.

He had said in August, 2009 the Chandrayaan-2 was slated for launch towards the end of 2012.

In October last year, he joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).​

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram