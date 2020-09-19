Cong Karnataka Unit Has Received Over 60 Applications From Leaders To Join Party: D K Shivakumar

Bengaluru: The Congress in Karnataka has received over 60 applications from leaders belonging to different parties from various districts, who want to join the party, its state unit President D K Shivakumar said on Saturday. “More than 60 applications have come wanting to join Congress from different districts.

Allum Veerabhadrappa (senior leader) led committee will scrutinise the applications before inducting people into Congress,” Shivakumar said. Speaking to reporters after inducting former JD(S) leader Ramesh Babu into the party, he said several applications are under consideration at the local level.

“Those who want to join our party should be able to work by taking local leaders and workers into confidence.So, the applications are being discussed at the local level,” he said. Shivakumar had in June constituted the 12-member committee headed by former state unit chief Veerabhadrappa to screen leaders wanting to join or rejoin the party and give its recommendations.

Inducting Babu, a former MLC, the KPCC chief said it was decided to process his application fast keeping in mind the upcoming Legislative Council polls. Meanwhile, according to Congress sources, noted transgender activist Akkai Padmashali is expected to join the party on Sunday.

She had recently held discussions with Shivakumar and Congress Legislature party chief Siddaramaiah..

