Cong Leader Ahmad Patel Raises Digital Divide Issue in Rajya Sabha, BSP MP Discusses Quota Issue in Jammu

BSP's Rajaram on Saturday raised the issue of reservation for Scheduled Castes and Other Backward Classes in the Jammu region in the upper House. He claimed in spite of having OBC population of around 35 per cent and SC population of around 17 per cent both groups get 2 and 8 per cent quota, respectively.

He said that Bahujan Samaj Party supported the abrogation of Article 370 on condition of extending the reservation in the region like rest of the country but it has not happened even after one year.

Rajya Sabha Chairperson M. Venkaiah Naidu asked MoS, Home G. Kishan Reddy to look into it.

Congress leader Ahmed Patel raised the issue of digital divide amid online schools during the pandemic. He also demanded financial assistance to poor families for this purpose.

BJD's Sasmit Patra urged the government to engage international media to put forth its point as far as International terrorists are concerned. He claimed while Pakistan's point of view is covered by international media, much rarely does it cover India's point of view.

He also urged the government to use MPs to spread its message.

BJP's Neeraj Shekhar demanded that Bhojpuri be included in the 8th schedule of the constitution. This demand is significant ahead of the Bihar election which is round the corner and where the language is widely spoken.