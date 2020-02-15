Cong Leader Told to Furnish Surety Bond of Rs 10 Lakh After Violating Order, Participating in anti-CAA Protest
Moradabad DM Rakesh Kumar Singh said daily expenses on the deployment of police and security personnel at the protest site were about Rs 13 lakh.
Image for representation.
Moradabad: The additional city magistrate here has asked Congress leader Imran Pratapgarhi to furnish a surety bond of Rs 10 lakh after he allegedly violated prohibitory orders and participated in an anti-CAA protest at the local Eidgah recently.
Additional City Magistrate Rajesh Kumar said a notice directing to furnish a surety bond of Rs 10 lakh was served on Pratapgarhi as "he spread hatred through his speech" at the Eidgah during an anti-CAA and NRC protest after violating prohibitory orders Section 144 of the CrPC.
He said around Rs 1.04 crore had been spent on the deployment of security personnel till date.
"Action will be taken against all those who are spreading hatred among the masses through their speeches," he said.
Commenting on it, Pratapgarhi said all allegations against him were falls.
"Not a single objectionable word was uttered by me," he said, adding that he had not received any notice from the administration so far.
"I will decide the future course of action after receiving the notice," he added.
