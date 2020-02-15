Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Cong Leader Told to Furnish Surety Bond of Rs 10 Lakh After Violating Order, Participating in anti-CAA Protest

Moradabad DM Rakesh Kumar Singh said daily expenses on the deployment of police and security personnel at the protest site were about Rs 13 lakh.

PTI

Updated:February 15, 2020, 10:09 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Cong Leader Told to Furnish Surety Bond of Rs 10 Lakh After Violating Order, Participating in anti-CAA Protest
Image for representation.

Moradabad: The additional city magistrate here has asked Congress leader Imran Pratapgarhi to furnish a surety bond of Rs 10 lakh after he allegedly violated prohibitory orders and participated in an anti-CAA protest at the local Eidgah recently.

Additional City Magistrate Rajesh Kumar said a notice directing to furnish a surety bond of Rs 10 lakh was served on Pratapgarhi as "he spread hatred through his speech" at the Eidgah during an anti-CAA and NRC protest after violating prohibitory orders Section 144 of the CrPC.

Moradabad DM Rakesh Kumar Singh said daily expenses on the deployment of police and security personnel at the protest site were about Rs 13 lakh.

He said around Rs 1.04 crore had been spent on the deployment of security personnel till date.

"Action will be taken against all those who are spreading hatred among the masses through their speeches," he said.

Commenting on it, Pratapgarhi said all allegations against him were falls.

"Not a single objectionable word was uttered by me," he said, adding that he had not received any notice from the administration so far.

"I will decide the future course of action after receiving the notice," he added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram